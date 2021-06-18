Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26. 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNCH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

