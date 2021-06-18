Financial Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94% Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 17.52 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.76 $2.47 billion $5.92 33.36

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 3 7 6 0 2.19

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $179.93, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

