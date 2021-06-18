Financial Contrast: Baudax Bio (BXRX) & Its Peers

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Baudax Bio to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baudax Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Volatility and Risk

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio’s peers have a beta of 7.02, meaning that their average stock price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baudax Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Baudax Bio’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 -$76.10 million -0.34 Baudax Bio Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.20

Baudax Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baudax Bio peers beat Baudax Bio on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

