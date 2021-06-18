Financial Comparison: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AbbVie and GlycoMimetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 1 11 0 2.77 GlycoMimetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

AbbVie presently has a consensus price target of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 432.79%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than AbbVie.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AbbVie has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 10.28% 136.75% 12.95% GlycoMimetics N/A -42.90% -39.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AbbVie and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $45.80 billion 4.43 $4.62 billion $10.56 10.88 GlycoMimetics $10.16 million 12.38 -$51.03 million ($1.12) -2.18

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AbbVie beats GlycoMimetics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; AndroGel for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company is developing GMI-1359 to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptors. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

