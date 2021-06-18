Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 131,371 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,371 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $63,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,217. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

