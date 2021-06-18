Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 1,137,109 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,137,109 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.9% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.32% of The TJX Companies worth $254,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. 195,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

