Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,716,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,723. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

