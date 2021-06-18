Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Lowers Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,574 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.70% of Primerica worth $41,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,060. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

