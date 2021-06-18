Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $80.29 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,222 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.38% of Insight Enterprises worth $80,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 286.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 96,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

NSIT traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. 1,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

