Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $495.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,153,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,711 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.20% of Comcast worth $495,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 212.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 140,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 329,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $67,478,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.63. 449,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

