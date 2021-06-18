Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys 665,600 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $372,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 65,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,704. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

