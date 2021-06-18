Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.63. 83,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,232. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

