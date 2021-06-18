FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells $103,837.86 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 423,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

