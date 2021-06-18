Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 364,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 415,405 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.98. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

