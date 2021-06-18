Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 163,894 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,894 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $101,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

SPWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 10,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.