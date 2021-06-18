Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,454 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $140,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,521,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $354.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.