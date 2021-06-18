Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,638,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

