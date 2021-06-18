Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 1,226 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.37. 13,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

