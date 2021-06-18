Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $332.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

