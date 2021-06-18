Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.41. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $206.54 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

