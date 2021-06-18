Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,777. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.