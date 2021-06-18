Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of FSLY opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,405.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock worth $12,956,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

