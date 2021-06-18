Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

