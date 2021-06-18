Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. Fang shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fang in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fang by 993.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 297,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

