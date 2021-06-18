Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Short Interest Update

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $24,762,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,397. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

