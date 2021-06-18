Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.99 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

