Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 82,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,327,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,752,000 after buying an additional 640,628 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,554,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 595,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

