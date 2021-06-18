Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Experian from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

