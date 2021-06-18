ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $105.88. 110,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,387. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75. ExlService has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $108.04.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

