ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 6.9% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $844,575.49 and approximately $3,874.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001434 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00334338 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009414 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

