Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 17,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,249,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 25.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.