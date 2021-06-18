Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 17,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,249,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Get Evolus alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 25.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.