Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 709.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,125 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.63. 182,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $428.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

