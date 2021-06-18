Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,081.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 310,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. 8,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

