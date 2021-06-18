Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18,558.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,797 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.51. 54,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

