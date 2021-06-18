Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,936.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.39. 138,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

