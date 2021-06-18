Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 154,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 170,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

In other news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 6,568 shares of company stock valued at $37,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

