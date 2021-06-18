Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

