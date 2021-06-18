Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $287.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RE. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

NYSE:RE opened at $245.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.12. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

