Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,633,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Eventbrite by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 777,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 455,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

