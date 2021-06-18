Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.48

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.48 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.56). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 1,767 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £304.00 million and a P/E ratio of -136.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.48.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

