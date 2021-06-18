Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

