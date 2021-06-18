Ethic Inc. Has $937,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

