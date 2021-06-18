Ethic Inc. Has $706,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 101,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,648,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 293,931 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 186,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 100,028 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,563.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 254,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

