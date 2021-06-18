Ethic Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.17 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

