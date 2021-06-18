Ethic Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $185.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

