Ethic Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.