Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 111.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

