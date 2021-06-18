Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

