Ergoteles LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 102.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

