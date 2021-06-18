Ergoteles LLC Buys 33,000 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 825.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

CUB opened at $75.00 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

